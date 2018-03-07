BBC Sport - RFU's Inner Warrior: How scheme helped mum-of-one Alex Muller overcome anxiety issues
How rugby helped Alex overcome her anxiety
- From the section Get Inspired
Mum-of-one Alex Muller talks about how the RFU's Inner Warrior scheme - aimed at encouraging women to give the sport a go - helped her overcome her anxiety issues.
