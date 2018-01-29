BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Sign up for the nation's most inclusive five-a-side competition
'Open to all shapes and shirt sizes'
- From the section Get Inspired
Find out why you should sign up for the FA People's Cup - the nation's most inclusive five-a-side competition.
It's free and there are 18 different categories, so something for everybody, and you could get to play at England's training centre at St George's Park and go to the FA Cup final.
Find up all the details here and give it a go!
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired