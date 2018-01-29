BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Sign up for the nation's most inclusive five-a-side competition

'Open to all shapes and shirt sizes'

Find out why you should sign up for the FA People's Cup - the nation's most inclusive five-a-side competition.

It's free and there are 18 different categories, so something for everybody, and you could get to play at England's training centre at St George's Park and go to the FA Cup final.

Find up all the details here and give it a go!

