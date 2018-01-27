BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Why you should sign up for the free five-a-side competition

Why you should sign up for the FA People's Cup

Relive the best bits from last year's FA People's Cup, as the 2018 five-a-side competition - which will be bigger than before - draws nearer.

Sign up now for your chance to play at St George's Park and go to the FA Cup final.

WATCH MORE: What it would feel like to play at England's St George's Park

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Why you should sign up for the FA People's Cup

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Video

The gym made out of melted knives

  • From the section News
Video

'On yer bike' - a new water workout

  • From the section News
Video

Giant bouncy castle is a jumping gym

  • From the section News
Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

Video

How a deaf team reached the FA People's Cup semis

Video

How to clean your bike

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired