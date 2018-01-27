BBC Sport - BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' health hacks: Get grooving
Adele Roberts' health hacks - get grooving
- From the section Get Inspired
BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts shares one of her daily health hacks in January.
Treat yourself to a night out and get your groove on. Or stick on your favourite music playlist and burn some calories by having a dance in your living room.
READ MORE: Adele Roberts' January health hacks - best of the week
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired