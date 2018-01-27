BBC Sport - BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' health hacks: Trainers by the door
Adele Roberts' health hacks - trainers by the door
BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts shares one of her new year health hacks.
Don't find an excuse not to exercise, leave your trainers by the front door so that whenever you leave the house you're reminded to go for a run.
