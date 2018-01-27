BBC Sport - BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' health hacks: Trainers by the door

Adele Roberts' health hacks - trainers by the door

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts shares one of her new year health hacks.

Don't find an excuse not to exercise, leave your trainers by the front door so that whenever you leave the house you're reminded to go for a run.

READ MORE: Adele Roberts' January health hacks - best of the week

