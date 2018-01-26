BBC Get Inspired: Five inspiring sporting stories from across the United Kingdom

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie spoke to children at the Mayfield School in Portsmouth

Sir Ben Ainslie inspires school children

The most successful sailor in Olympic history, Sir Ben Ainslie, visited children at Mayfield Primary School in Portsmouth to share his inspiring story. "I think sport can really help them become focused in life and learn skills like teamwork," he said. (The News, Portsmouth)

Girls Do Squash

Georgia Adderley is flying the flag for squash in Scotland, both on and off the court. The 17-year-old has only been playing for six years, but is ranked second in her country and has won several competitions. She has also worked with Scotland's governing body as part of the Girls Do Squash campaign, looking at ways of increasing female participation in the sport. (Sport Scotland)

Coaches and volunteers shine in Wiltshire

Three coaches and volunteers have been nominated for the Wiltshire Sports Awards. Vince Marriot has gone above and beyond for basketball and fundraising in Trowbridge, for over four decades Di Viles has been an integral part of Team Bath Athletics Club and Philip Mayberry works for the Ministry of Defence by day and as Wiltshire Judo Association chairman by night. (Wiltshire Times)

I would walk 500 miles and I would crawl 500 more

Thames Valley Youth Football Club coach Dwayne McKenzie, alongside player Charlie Merritt, will be walking, jogging or crawling for 1000 miles to raise money and awareness for depression in young people. (Slough and South Bucks Observer)

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Sunday league footballer and BBC local radio presenter Richie Anderson tells his Coombs Wood FC team-mates that he is gay.

