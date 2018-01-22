BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern gets her team together

BBC Breakfast's FA People's Cup team

BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern rounds up a team of colleagues to take part in the FA People's Cup.

Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here

WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.

  From the section News
