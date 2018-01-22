BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern gets her team together
BBC Breakfast's FA People's Cup team
- From the section Get Inspired
BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern rounds up a team of colleagues to take part in the FA People's Cup.
Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here
WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired