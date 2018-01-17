BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Nikita Parris & Karen Carney take on our skills challenge
Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?
- From the section Get Inspired
In the build-up to this year's FA People's Cup, England internationals Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.
Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here
WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired