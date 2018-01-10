BBC Sport - Sam Quek: How to workout like the Olympic champion - in five minutes
Try Quek's easy five-minute workout
- From the section Get Inspired
Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek runs us through a five-minute workout to build strength in your legs and core, and help you stay in shape.
WATCH MORE: Try Quek's Oriental Duck Salad to kick start your 2018
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired