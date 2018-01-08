BBC Sport - Sam Quek cooks her Oriental Duck Salad to give you a healthy start to 2018
Want to get healthy? Try Quek's duck salad to kick start your 2018
- From the section Get Inspired
GB hockey star Sam Quek shows us how to cook one of her favourite meals - Oriental Duck Salad - to give you a healthy start to 2018.
WATCH MORE: Radio 1's Adele Roberts' easy tips to get fit
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired