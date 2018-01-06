BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Ahead of this year's FA People's Cup, England stars Jesse Lingard, Jack Butland and Harry Maguire take on our skills challenge to see who's the best.

Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here

WATCH MORE: Highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season

Top videos

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Video

Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Derby County

Video

MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino

Video

Lingard cracker breaks deadlock for Man Utd

Video

Ecstasy & agony as Van Dijk seals dream debut

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Both derby penalties should not have been given - Klopp

Video

Archive: Barkley scores FA Cup cracker for Everton

Video

Rob Lee & sons look ahead to FA Cup family affair

Video

Pundits purr over 'Gascoigne-like' Barkley in 2016

Video

Highlights: Scarlets 47-13 Dragons

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired