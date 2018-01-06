BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge
Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge
- From the section Get Inspired
Ahead of this year's FA People's Cup, England stars Jesse Lingard, Jack Butland and Harry Maguire take on our skills challenge to see who's the best.
Find out how to sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup here
WATCH MORE: Highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired