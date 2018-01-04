BBC Sport - BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' health hacks: Digital detox on a Friday
Adele Roberts' health hacks: Digital detox on a Friday
Tablet, phone, desktop, laptop, social media, apps, games console - the list is endless. We are all consumed by digital in different ways.
As part of her daily health hacks, which are being shared throughout January, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has another tip for you.
Make sure to take some time out from technology, even just for a few hours, each Friday to relax her mind.
