Adele Roberts' health hacks - Borrow a dog to take for a walk
- From the section Get Inspired
A dog is for life, not just Christmas. Well, not necessarily.
Walking is the easiest way to get active and what better way to get fit than to borrow a pal's dogs and take them for a stroll.
BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts furry friends belong to Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter and DJ Nick Grimshaw.
