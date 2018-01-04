BBC Sport - BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' health hacks: Borrow a dog to take for a walk

Adele Roberts' health hacks - Borrow a dog to take for a walk

A dog is for life, not just Christmas. Well, not necessarily.

Walking is the easiest way to get active and what better way to get fit than to borrow a pal's dogs and take them for a stroll.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts furry friends belong to Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

