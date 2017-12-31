Which town has the fastest runners, which region cycles the furthest - 2017 on Strava

Here comes 2018. New diet? More exercise?

Make sure you set a goal - according to research from exercise-monitoring app Strava, nine out of 10 people who do so in January are still exercising in October.

They've collated 12 months of data on the UK's exercise habits, and here are some of the highlights...

We run the world...

There were 136 million runs uploaded to Strava in 2017

The data covered a 12-month spell from 1 October 2016 through to the same date in 2017 as those sharing their exercise habits on the platform across 195 countries uploaded an average of 16 activities per second.

And, boy, have people been pounding the pavement. If we add all the kilometres ran globally together, the human race could have visited the moon so many times the adventure would seem mundane.

UK runners climbed 10.5 billion metres in total in 2017

And then there are those who have to conquer terrain, none more so than runners in the Welsh region of Powys, who climbed 164 metres on an average run.

If speed is your goal in 2018, take a trip to Omagh in Northern Ireland and see what the locals are doing to become the UK's fastest town.

Omagh (pictured) and Banbridge in Northern Ireland are two of the fastest towns in the United Kingdom

London may well be where the action is and with 2.9 million runs recorded it makes up almost a tenth of all UK running activity. It is now the global capital for run commuting.

But it is in Scotland where people tend to go furthest, specifically in Stirling where the average run was at its longest in the UK at 10km.

In breaking down the sexes, it is men pushing the distance but female runners are threatening to catch their male counterparts on the speed charts.

Their 10-second improvement from 2016 is double what men achieved.

Men improved their average kilometre pace by five seconds from 2016 while women were 10 seconds faster

I want to ride my bicycle...

It is 7.5bn kilometres from Earth to dwarf planet Pluto

In all, Britons took to the bike 31 million times, according to the data, while globally 203 million rides were recorded.

Some 253,429 rides were logged as commutes to and from work every week in the UK at a brisk average of 22.1 km/h.

The Welsh county of Ceredigion knows how to get the wheels turning over the quickest but if you want to up your cycling prowess in 2018, you do not need to travel to the Pyrenees or the summits of Italy to get mountainous tests.

Step forward Merthyr Tydfil, where 685 metres of climbing is demanded on an average ride.

Whether it be hills, speed or steady progress in 2018, the figures show there is plenty of road to work with.

So go forth and conquer, who knows where you may get to?