BBC Sport - Moeen Ali reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

England all-rounder Moeen Ali visits his hometown in Sparkhill, Birmingham to reflect on his younger days and how street cricket helped him tackle his confidence.

WATCH MORE:Moeen's England take on Birmingham street cricketers

How to follow The Ashes 2017-18 on the BBC.

Want to find out how to get into cricket (including the street version)? Visit the Get Inspired guide.

Top videos

Video

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

Video

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Video

Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

Video

Mourinho and Guardiola have their say on Manchester derby fallout

Video

Week 14

Video

Highlights: Hearts 2-0 Dundee

Video

Highlights: Yeovil Town 3-2 Port Vale (aet)

Video

What's it like to ski virtually blind?

Video

Hodgson enjoying 'stressful' Palace job

Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 5-2 Woking

Video

Chelsea response was pleasing - Conte

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired