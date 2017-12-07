BBC Sport - Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Meet Abbey Breakwell - the tennis ball girl in a wheelchair

Meet Abbey - the tennis ball girl in a wheelchair

Abbie Breakwell was part of the ball crew at this year's Wheelchair Tennis Masters in Loughborough.

The 14-year-old was the only member of the crew to be using a wheelchair herself, due to her degenerative disability.

"It shows people on TV that anyone can do anything, no matter of your disability," she says.

Abbie is also a wheelchair tennis player and is hoping to go to the Paralympics one day.

Find out how you can get involved in disability sport.

