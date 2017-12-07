BBC Sport - Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Meet Abbey Breakwell - the tennis ball girl in a wheelchair
Meet Abbey - the tennis ball girl in a wheelchair
- From the section Get Inspired
Abbie Breakwell was part of the ball crew at this year's Wheelchair Tennis Masters in Loughborough.
The 14-year-old was the only member of the crew to be using a wheelchair herself, due to her degenerative disability.
"It shows people on TV that anyone can do anything, no matter of your disability," she says.
Abbie is also a wheelchair tennis player and is hoping to go to the Paralympics one day.
