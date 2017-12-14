Wendy Russell, who set up the first deaf hockey session in the country at Brighton & Hove Hockey Club, has been named BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the South East.

"When I set up this project there wasn't any sign language for hockey," she explains. "So in order to communicate with them I created about 40 new sign language signs - that are now accessible across the whole of the country."

