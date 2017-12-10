Denise Larrad has been named the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the East Midlands.

"When I was chosen to carry the Olympic torch," says the 55-year-old mother of two, "I made it my mission to get the people of Hinckley moving more."

Despite working night shifts in a warehouse she still finds time to help run walking, orienteering, running and general fitness classes.

Visit our special guide for how to get into volunteering.