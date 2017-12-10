BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Denise Larrad wins East Midlands award

'She's like a dynamo - she doesn't stop'

Denise Larrad has been named the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the East Midlands.

"When I was chosen to carry the Olympic torch," says the 55-year-old mother of two, "I made it my mission to get the people of Hinckley moving more."

Despite working night shifts in a warehouse she still finds time to help run walking, orienteering, running and general fitness classes.

Visit our special guide for how to get into volunteering.

More 2017 Unsung Hero national/regional winners

Video

'She's like a dynamo - she doesn't stop'

Video

'He changed my life'

Video

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

  • From the section Wales
Video

'He is a phenomenon'

Video

'She is really kind'

Video

'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'

Video

Unsung hero award for taekwondo teacher

Video

Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017

Video

'He's helped me a lot'

Video

'He's like a dad to all of us'

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Unsung Hero judging panel chooses winner

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired