Michael Mitchell - founder, organiser and leader of Radical Bikes in Chelmsford - is the winner of the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for the East.

He has created something out of nothing - transforming an empty field into a BMX and trails venue used by 11,000 cyclists for training, leisure, clubs and competitions.

Despite having a full-time job, for nearly 10 years Michael has dedicated every weekend, evening and day off to the club.

Visit our special guides for how to get into BMX cycling or volunteering