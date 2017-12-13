BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Michael Mitchell - founder of Radical Bikes in Chelmsford - wins East award

'He has created a great community'

Michael Mitchell - founder, organiser and leader of Radical Bikes in Chelmsford - is the winner of the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for the East.

He has created something out of nothing - transforming an empty field into a BMX and trails venue used by 11,000 cyclists for training, leisure, clubs and competitions.

Despite having a full-time job, for nearly 10 years Michael has dedicated every weekend, evening and day off to the club.

