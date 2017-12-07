BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero: Windrush Badminton Club founder Brian Matthews wins South award

'He is a phenomenon'

Brian Matthews, who has run the Windrush Badminton Club for 23 years, wins the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for the South.

Despite never having played the sport, after being registered disabled as a teenager, Brian is more than just the club's founder. He has grown it, started a junior club, does all the paperwork, arranges matches and attends every training session and most home games.

