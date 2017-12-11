BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: South Shields Football Club volunteer Richard Bailey wins North East award

'Without people like him we wouldn't have survived'

Richard Bailey from South Shields Football Club is named the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the North East.

The 84-year-old has been part of the FA Vase holders' history since 1945.

From putting the corner flags out to manning the gate or sweeping the changing rooms, Richard "takes the pressure off" others by "doing the little things".

'Without people like him we wouldn't have survived'

