BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Winscombe's Gareth Waterfield wins West award
'He's like a dad to all of us'
Gareth Waterfield, girls' rugby pioneer at Winscombe Rugby Club five years ago, has been named BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the West.
The club now boasts four teams and more than 100 players - including two sets of national champions this year.
