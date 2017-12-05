BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Cerebral Palsy United coach Sean Bailey wins North West award

'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'

Sean Bailey, who set up Cerebral Palsy United after a life-changing accident, was named the BBC Unsung Hero for the North West.

The club was formed three years ago and now has more than 100 players ranging from age three to 33.

Find out how you can get into football with our special guide.

More 2017 Unsung Hero national/regional winners

Video

'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'

Video

Unsung hero award for taekwondo teacher

Video

Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017

Video

'He's helped me a lot'

Video

'He's like a dad to all of us'

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired