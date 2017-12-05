BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Cerebral Palsy United coach Sean Bailey wins North West award
'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'
- From the section Get Inspired
Sean Bailey, who set up Cerebral Palsy United after a life-changing accident, was named the BBC Unsung Hero for the North West.
The club was formed three years ago and now has more than 100 players ranging from age three to 33.
