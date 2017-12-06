BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: Cycling volunteer Mandy Parker wins Yorkshire award
'She is really kind'
- From the section Get Inspired
Mandy Parker, who goes above and beyond with her contributions to cycling in the community, wins the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for Yorkshire.
Amanda's efforts are all the more remarkable given that she was diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis 12 years ago.
Despite the often debilitating condition, she volunteers with several different clubs and organisations across the region.
Visit our special guides for how to get into cycling or volunteering.
More 2017 Unsung Hero national/regional winners
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired