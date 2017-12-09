Frank O'Sullivan, who started Birmingham City Boxing Club in 1956 and has been coaching six days a week since, wins the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award for the West Midlands.

He had his own dreams of being a boxer but a failed eye test stopped him turning professional.

Deciding to give back to the local community, he has spent - it is estimated - more than 76,000 hours coaching.

Visit our special guides for how to get into boxing or volunteering.