BBC Sport - Boxer Lawrence Okolie on being bullied at school for his weight
Boxer Okolie on beating bullies and obesity
- From the section Get Inspired
British boxer Lawrence Okolie opens up on being bullied at school for his weight and how playing sport built up his confidence and transformed his life.
The cruiserweight was speaking to pupils at his former school, Stoke Newington School in Hackney, as part of anti-bullying week.
Find out about ways you can get into boxing.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired