BBC Sport - Boxer Lawrence Okolie on being bullied at school for his weight

Boxer Okolie on beating bullies and obesity

British boxer Lawrence Okolie opens up on being bullied at school for his weight and how playing sport built up his confidence and transformed his life.

The cruiserweight was speaking to pupils at his former school, Stoke Newington School in Hackney, as part of anti-bullying week.

