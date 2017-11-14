BBC Sport - Scunthorpe Taekwondo teacher handed 'hero' award

Unsung hero award for Taekwondo teacher

A man who provides self-defence classes to families has been honoured with a BBC Unsung Hero Award.

Stuart Usher from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, began the classes after hearing stories of attempted abductions in his local area.

He decided to teach people the basics of self-defence, giving up his free time to do so.

Mr Usher first started training after he was bullied at school and learned to deal with aggressive behaviour.

He has now been given the East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Unsung Hero Award, which celebrates the work of volunteers who run sport or leisure clubs.

