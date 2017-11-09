She Can Play: FA People's Cup 2016 runners-up to expand girls coaching scheme

Media playback is not supported on this device Kat Clifton, founder of She Can Play, led her team to the final of the 2016 FA People's Cup

If you're a girl aged between five and 16, want to play football, have fun and learn from professionals, then there's some good news coming your way.

To coincide with FA Girls Football Week, two organisations - She Can Play and PlayFootball - have joined forces to form a five-year partnership which will offer coaching to girls of all abilities.

The sessions, led by Football Association qualified coaches, will take place in 16 centres in England from early next year - and parents can register their interest now.

The She Can Play story

Cheeky backheel finish from She Can Play in the 2016 FA People's Cup

In 2016, Kat Clifton led the 'She Can Play' women's team to the final of the FA People's Cup - a free five-a-side knockout competition open to all abilities.

Her team went unbeaten through the regional rounds, before losing the final in Sheffield.

But the story did not end there for She Can Play.

Kat, who has played for Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham Ladies, had a clear mission - to get more girls and women to play and stay in football.

She Can Play put on girls- and women-only football sessions in Essex, working with local charities, grassroots and professional clubs, councils, mental health groups and schools.

"We had a meteoric rise since the success of our team reaching the final," Kat says.

"Since then we have become official partners of Sport England's 'This Girl Can' campaign and have delivered multiple sessions for young girls wanting to get into football."

Kat says the partnership with PlayFootball - which will provide the venues - will help with the "next stage of this journey" by taking their offering nationwide.

Andy Dyke, FA participation manager, adds: "It is great to hear that She Can Play's success in the 2016 FA People's Cup was the launch pad for them to go on and develop further opportunities for girls to get involved in football.

"We love hearing stories of how The FA People's Cup has encouraged more people to take up the game and hope that we can continue to inspire players when the competition kicks off again in the new year."