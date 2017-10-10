Since adolescence, Shona Campbell suffered periodically from severe depression but started to feel better mentally when she started running.

"Running taught me to accept my body, to be more confident and comfortable with myself and to focus on the physical effort without any intrusive negative thoughts," she says.

Shona is now an England Athletics Mental Health Ambassador and running leader at the Up & Running group in Kent.

If you would like to find out how to get into running, have a look at our inclusive guide.