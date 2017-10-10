BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Up and Running in Kent promotes exercise to improve mental wellbeing

'Running in a group adds extra incentive'

Since adolescence, Shona Campbell suffered periodically from severe depression but started to feel better mentally when she started running.

"Running taught me to accept my body, to be more confident and comfortable with myself and to focus on the physical effort without any intrusive negative thoughts," she says.

Shona is now an England Athletics Mental Health Ambassador and running leader at the Up & Running group in Kent.

If you would like to find out how to get into running, have a look at our inclusive guide.

Top videos

Video

'Running in a group adds extra incentive'

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Football saved my life': How ex-soldiers overcame PTSD

Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Try of the week: Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try

Video

Highlights: Hungary 0-1 Scotland

Video

Watch again: James Sutherland's news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parker is in for a fight - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired