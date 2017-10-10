Current Wales international Natasha Harding, former Wales star Nathan Blake and Newport County's Danielle Seivwright take part in a 'We Wear the Same Shirt' session - a project tackling mental health issues through football.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is working in partnership with Time To Change Wales to deliver the programme designed specifically for people with lived experience of mental health and to combat the ever-present stigma.

Video courtesy of the FAW