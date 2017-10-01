BBC Sport - Invictus: Ken Hargreaves introduces his 'best friend' Fred the dog

'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete

Fred the assistance dog is Ken Hargreaves's best friend, helping the wounded Iraq veteran go about his daily life as well as accompanying him to the 2017 Invictus Games.

Top videos

Video

'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete

Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Koeman not feeling pressure after defeat

Video

Mixed reactions from NFL players during US anthem

Video

GB's Thornley wins silver at rowing Worlds

  • From the section Rowing
Video

It was important to get three points - Wenger

Video

WSL highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign

Video

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Video

'13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism

Video

Good mixture of football gave Burnley win - Dyche

Video

Storey calls last race after 44 years

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired