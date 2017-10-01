BBC Sport - Invictus: Ken Hargreaves introduces his 'best friend' Fred the dog
'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete
- From the section Get Inspired
Fred the assistance dog is Ken Hargreaves's best friend, helping the wounded Iraq veteran go about his daily life as well as accompanying him to the 2017 Invictus Games.
