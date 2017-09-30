BBC Sport - Invictus Games: Rivals cheer swimmer to finish

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Here's a moment that captures the spirit of the Invictus Games.

USA's Tiana Lopez finishes more than 30 seconds behind the UK's Emma Pack and Jen Warren in the ISA/ISB 50m freestyle - but she is cheered home by her rivals, including team-mate Amy Dotson.

Top videos

Video

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Video

'Absolute screamer' gives Chorley victory

Video

Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win

Video

I trusted Fellaini since day one - Mourinho

Video

'I haven't actually retired yet!' England recall for Crouch?

Video

Super-sub helps GB win 'heroic' silver

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Chelsea gave everything - Conte

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs

Video

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Video

Rugby player misses game after lion bite

Video

Rea delighted with record Superbike title treble

Video

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

  • From the section Cricket

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired