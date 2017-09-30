BBC Sport - Invictus Games: Rivals cheer swimmer to finish
Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish
- From the section Get Inspired
Here's a moment that captures the spirit of the Invictus Games.
USA's Tiana Lopez finishes more than 30 seconds behind the UK's Emma Pack and Jen Warren in the ISA/ISB 50m freestyle - but she is cheered home by her rivals, including team-mate Amy Dotson.
