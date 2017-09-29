BBC Sport - Invictus Games 2017: Charmaine Healy on her voluntary amputation and winning silver

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Charmaine Healy was injured in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Corps of Signals and explains her voluntary decision to have her leg amputated. She has gone on to win silver in the powerlifting at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

