BBC Sport - Invictus Games: Meet Lamin 'Miracle Boy' Manneh
Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals
- From the section Get Inspired
Discover Lamin Manneh's incredible story, from losing three limbs in an explosion in 2010, to winning a selection of medals at the 2017 Invictus Games.
Watch highlights of the Invictus Games on BBC One.
READ MORE: Find out how anyone can get into just about any sport with the fully inclusive Get Inspired guides.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired