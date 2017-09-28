BBC Sport - Invictus Games: Meet Lamin 'Miracle Boy' Manneh

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Discover Lamin Manneh's incredible story, from losing three limbs in an explosion in 2010, to winning a selection of medals at the 2017 Invictus Games.

