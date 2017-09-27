BBC Sport - Invictus Games: Daniel Jeffrey's AC/DC dance routine steals the show
Invictus athlete's AC/DC dance routine
Get Inspired
Australian wheelchair tennis player Daniel Jeffrey gave the crowd a show to remember by rocking out to AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
Daniel has dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving as a squadron leader in the Australian Air Force.
