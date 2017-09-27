BBC Sport - Invictus Games: ‘I was told not to run - I proved them wrong completely’

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Steve Sebburn was told he should never run again after he suffered a serious injury in training. He set out to prove the doctors wrong and do his team proud at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Watch highlights of the Invictus Games on BBC One.

READ MORE: Find out how anyone can get into just about any sport with the fully inclusive Get Inspired guides.

Top videos

Video

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Video

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Video

How to mess up your title bid in 5 seconds

Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

The soldier who hid his injuries & is now aiming for Paralympic glory

Video

West Brom should have had penalty - Pulis

Video

Appearance record yet to sink in - Barry

Video

'We're powered by the people now'

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired