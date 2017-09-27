BBC Sport - Invictus Games: ‘I was told not to run - I proved them wrong completely’
‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’
- From the section Get Inspired
Steve Sebburn was told he should never run again after he suffered a serious injury in training. He set out to prove the doctors wrong and do his team proud at the 2017 Invictus Games.
