BBC Sport - Invictus Games 2017: Steve Alman aims for Commonwealth and Paralympic glory
'My family are happier' - injured in war and aiming for Paralympics
- From the section Get Inspired
Staff sergeant Steve Alman suffered multiple physical and mental injuries in Afghanistan. Now he's aiming for success not just at the 2017 Invictus Games, but the 2018 Commonwealths and 2020 Paralympics too.
Catch up with the action from day two here and watch Invictus highlights on iPlayer here.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired