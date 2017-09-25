National Fitness Day: Five ways you can get involved

Resistance training sessions - one of the free activities on offer on National Fitness Day

National Fitness Day is an annual celebration of physical activity that aims to get the nation moving more.

Many of us find it difficult to fit regular exercise into our busy lives and National Fitness Day (Wednesday, 27 September) is a chance to rethink our routines and take simple steps to a more active, healthier lifestyle.

Thousands of clubs, parks, leisure centres and gyms will throw open their doors to the public for free activity sessions, while schools and workplaces will also be getting in on the action.

Here are five great ways you can get involved:

1. Wake up and workout with Darcey

Darcey Bussell leads a dance fitness class

Strictly Come Dancing star Darcey Bussell is leading a mass workout in central London to kick-start NFD at 07:30 BST.

The ballerina will be joined at Everyone Active Paddington Recreation Ground by hundreds of participants for a free dance fitness session called 'Wake up and Work out', based on her DDMIX (Dynamic Dance Mix) training concept.

Darcey says: "Events such as National Fitness Day remind us of the necessity for everyone to lead active lives. Participation is key; it is good for our health and the health of our society."

2. Get active at your local leisure facility

Leisure centres and gyms will offer free taster sessions on National Fitness Day

Gym operators and physical activity providers across the UK will once again play a central role on the day, offering the public a range of free taster sessions and gym passes.

Participants will be able to choose from sports sessions, swimming, 'plank offs', yoga and Pilates classes, treadmill challenges, high-street HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes, dance-offs, mass walks, and many more activities.

Use the National Fitness Day Activity Finder to help you find sessions and classes near you.

3. Pack a punch at the Hitman's gym!

Ricky Hatton's Manchester gym will be open for free group boxing workout sessions

Boxing legend Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton is offering free group boxing workouts at his Hatton Health & Fitness gym in Manchester.

Buoyed by the success of British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and a wave of new interest in the sport, boxing is making a strong comeback in fitness circles, and clubs and gyms across the country will be offering taster sessions - again, the Activity Finder can help you find one in your area.

4. Kick-off your day with a 'Flying Start'

Exercise structured around the workplace brings social and health benefits

Healthcare insurance firm AXA PPP is working with employers to encourage their staff to kick-start their working day with an early morning workout or active commute - even suggesting companies delay the start of the working day to accommodate exercise - as part of a campaign called 'Flying Start'.

Research shows people who exercise perform better at work, earn more and are happier in their jobs, so National Fitness Day 2017 will support workers in getting their fitness fix either before work or with colleagues during the working day.

Find out more about the campaign, here.

5. Pound the playground for '10 at 10'

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson helped kick off last year's National Fitness Day, taking activities into schools

With only 19 per cent of young people getting 60 minutes of exercise day, there's a big focus on how to bring more physical activity into schools.

On National Fitness Day, the '10 at 10' campaign aims to help children in thousands of schools across the country take part in a 10-minute workout at 10am.

If your school is already involved then all you need to is turn and have fun! If they haven't signed up yet, send your teachers to the National Fitness Day schools page, where they can download a free activation kit, including loads of free resources for organising fun activity sessions.

And now share your story...

Ex-Manchester United and England footballer Rio Ferdinand shares his fitness message with fans

Making changes to your personal routine is a big step towards a fitter lifestyle, but sharing your experiences can help spread that message to family, friends and beyond to get as many people as possible involved.

#Fitness2Me celebrates the individual's unique reasons for being active, helping break down barriers by showing that fitness is for everyone.

Simply grab a piece of paper and scribble down what fitness means to you, then take a photo or capture a video to share on social media. Don't forget to add #Fitness2Me and #FitnessDay and tag @FitnessDayUK.