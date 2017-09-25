BBC Sport - Invictus Games 2017: Ian Young's mission to inspire PTSD sufferers
'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian
- From the section Get Inspired
Former soldier Ian Young struggled with alcohol issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and even considered suicide after an incident when serving in Northern Ireland.
Now he is due to compete at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, and wants his story to inspire other servicemen suffering from mental health issues.
