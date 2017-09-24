BBC Sport - Invictus Games 2017: Mike Myers on why his British roots link him to Games
Mike Myers on British roots & Invictus Games
- From the section Get Inspired
Invictus Games ambassador Mike Myers explains how his British parents serving in World War II inspired him to become involved with the 2017 Games in Toronto.
