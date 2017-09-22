BBC Sport - Exeter Chiefs: Premiership champion's Carl Rimmer explains importance of volunteers to the club

'Without volunteers the club wouldn't last long'

Exeter Chiefs prop Carl Rimmer and director of rugby Rob Baxter explain the importance of volunteers to the club.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award celebrates the achievements of sports and fitness volunteers across the UK who make grassroots sport possible and inspire physical activity from fun runs to the Rugby World Cup.

So, if you know someone who makes a difference in your area, vote for them here.

