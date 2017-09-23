BBC Sport - Get Inspired: What makes a dancer?

What does it take to be a good dancer?

Get Inspired visited a dance camp to find out what makes a dancer.

"It's all about what you're feeling," says Charlotte Hawthorne or, as Xavier Thomas puts it, "harnessing the special thing you have".

Interested in learning how to dance? Find out if dancing is the right activity for you.

Visit our guide to learn more.

