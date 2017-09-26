BBC Sport - Get Inspired Unsung Hero: Marcellus Baz's journey to Sports Personality of the Year

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

How did Marcellus Baz go from gang member to BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero winner at Sports Personality of the Year?

We're searching for more volunteers, like Marcellus, who make a difference in the world of sport and fitness.

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero here.

