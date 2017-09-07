BBC Sport - These Girls Can Run take on the Great North Run
From training alone to the Great North Run - these girls can run!
- From the section Get Inspired
These Girls Can Run is a running group for women set up by Kim Scott because she didn't want to train on her own.
The group, which has attracted over 4,500 members in just two years, will see 250 members line up to tackle the Great North Run this year.
Watch the Great North Run on Sunday 10 September, from 09:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
For more information on how to get into running, check out the Get Inspired guide.
