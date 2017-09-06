Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017: The search for great volunteers widens

Media playback is not supported on this device Here's how to nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award is expanding its search to recognise those who devote their free time to help people in grass-roots activity and sports.

Now in its 15th year, Unsung Hero is spreading its net wider in 2017 to include not only sporting volunteers but those in other fitness activities.

This year the age-range limits have changed so you can now nominate volunteers aged from 16 upwards.

How?

It is really simple: why does your nominee deserve to be a BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero?

Enter by:

Filling in the online form OR

Downloading the form and sending it in (either by email or post - address below)

Find the rules and regulations in the terms and conditions

Why?

Football, rugby, swimming, golf, cricket, cycling, tennis, boxing... you get the picture.

When we think of 'sport', these are the usual suspects, but, the truth is sport in the UK in 2017 is so much more.

We want to continue celebrating these long-established sports, but this year we are also looking further afield, and beyond the field!

So here's to the volunteer fitness instructors who offer classes in your community; the person who spends their free time running the social media accounts for your dance club; and that one steward who turns up every week to cheer on the runners in your weekly 5km run.

If it's an activity* that needs volunteers, and you know a truly fantastic one, then we need your nomination!

(*as long as the activity is recognised by a national governing body - as mentioned anywhere in this document)

Who?

Smiling, encouraging, mentoring and lifting spirits - a person who is dedicated to helping others in your community or club. Who do you know who fits the bill?

Picture them experiencing the BBC Sports Personality red carpet and receiving the award live on stage, knowing it was your nomination that got them there, like 2016's winner Marcellus Baz:

Media playback is not supported on this device 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero

Show your thanks to someone who always puts other people first by entering them for 2017.

Even if you have nominated someone previously, you can nominate them again this year (as long as they haven't won in your region before).

Where?

We want to find the most inspiring volunteers from across Wales.

From your nominations, and with the help of a locally sourced panel, a shortlist is considered and a Welsh winner is announced.

Fifteen winners - one from each BBC Nation and English region - go forward into the national award, where a panel of sports people, with a little help from some BBC folk, look closely at each Unsung Hero. After a fierce day's debate they will agree on the 2017 BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero.

When?

Nominations are open so do something little for someone who does something big.

Nominate your inspiring volunteer before the deadline, 23:59 BST on Sunday, 22 October 2017.

Email address for completed forms (if you've opted to download them) is unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

Postal address: BBC Cymru Wales Sports Unsung Hero Awards 2017, Sport Department, Room C221, Broadcasting House, Llandaff , Cardiff, CF5 2YQ