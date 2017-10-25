BBC Sport - How far would you go for your best friend?

How far would you go for your best friend?

There's not much we wouldn't do for our best friend, right?

When Emma found out her closest friend, Rachael, was diagnosed with a rare brain defect, she was determined to raise money for the hospital treating her.

As a self-confessed 'non-runner', she decided that entering her first ever half-marathon would be extremely challenging but hugely rewarding.

Come race day, emotions were high, but knowing Rachael was waiting at the finishing gave Emma that extra motivation.

Would you do the same for your bestie? Find out how to get started by visiting our guide!

