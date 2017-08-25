The best table cricket teams from around the country gather at England's home of cricket, Lord's, to compete for the title of "Table Cricket National Champions."

Developed in 1990, this fully inclusive version of the sport incorporates a table, a small wooden bat and bowling ramp.

Discover more about the sport and the fantastic team spirit among the players and fans.

Got what it takes to become a table cricket champ? visit our guide to find out how you can get involved.