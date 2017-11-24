BBC Sport - Luvo Manyonga: From drug addict to long jump world champion

From drug addict to world champion

How South Africa's Luvo Manyonga overcame drug addiction to become long-jump world champion.

WATCH MORE: Reformed drug addict Manyonga wins long jump gold

READ MORE: How you can get into athletics

Available to UK users only.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

From drug addict to world champion

Video

Boxer Okolie on beating bullies and obesity

Video

'It’s not a sin for women to play cricket'

  • From the section News
Video

'I'm not a female referee, I'm just a referee'

Video

Mind the windows! Cricket in Downing Street

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Which of the Charlton brothers is still playing football?

Video

What does it take to be a good dancer?

Video

You're only as old as your shorts' colour

Video

Five steps to the perfect slower ball

Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Video

'Cheerleading is not just for women'

  • From the section News
Video

'We are here to listen and not to judge'

Video

'Anybody can do anything at any age'

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired