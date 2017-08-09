When she was young, Kiera Byland found life difficult - symptoms of autism and dyspraxia meant it was difficult for her to make friends.

But one day she joined a cycling club and everything changed…

Kiera can stand in front of 500 people and talk openly and honestly about what sport has done for her motivation and confidence.

Kiera is competing for Great Britain in the Special Olympics 10km time trial in Sheffield on Wednesday, 9 August. You can keep up with news from the games on Twitter.

Inspired by Kiera? Head to our inclusive activity guide to find out how to get into cycling.