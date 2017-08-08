BBC Sport - Mark Beaumont: Endurance cyclist's compilation from his round-the-world-in-80-days ride

Round-the-world on a bike: first-half compilation

Watch a compilation of moments from the first half of endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont's attempt to cycle around the world in 80 days.

BBC Breakfast caught up with Mark halfway through - only after he'd taken on challenge to make a smoothie in 80 seconds.

If you want to get into cycling, find out how to with the special Get Inspired guide.

