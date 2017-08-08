BBC Sport - Mark Beaumont: Endurance cyclist's compilation from his round-the-world-in-80-days ride
Round-the-world on a bike: first-half compilation
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch a compilation of moments from the first half of endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont's attempt to cycle around the world in 80 days.
BBC Breakfast caught up with Mark halfway through - only after he'd taken on challenge to make a smoothie in 80 seconds.
If you want to get into cycling, find out how to with the special Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired